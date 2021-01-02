By Jennifer Okundia

Lifestyle entrepreneur and author, Toke Makinwa has urged fans not to make any noise this new year, since people are yet to recover from 2020.

The Nigerian radio personality, television host and vlogger, disclosed this in her latest vlog, where she shared her experience in 2020, which was a blend of good and bad.

Toke, 36, revealed that 2021 will be a better year hopefully, and further reiterated that new year resolutions, doesn’t seem to work any more.

Captioning her “Toke Moments“ vlog, She said:

“It’s a brand new year, welcome to 2021… Phewwwwwwwww! I’m sure we can all let out a huge sigh cos 2020 was quite the year. Here’s a quick catch up with you as we begin the new year, I hope to create even more engaging content with you all, Happy, Happy, Happy New year guys, pls put yourself first this year, you’ve been through so much and you have earned it.

“Less drama more positive vibrations and beyond. Thank you all for constantly watching my content, pls subscribe, like, share and comment too.