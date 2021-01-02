By Jennifer Okundia

Movie star and media personality Stephanie Linus took to her social media handle to state that last year was an unusual and interesting one.

Linus thanked God for a new year, and disclosed that change is the only constant thing, therefore individuals should live purposeful, intentionally and prayerfully.

Stephanie completed her primary and secondary education in Delta State. She studied at the University of Calabar, in Cross River State, where she graduated with a degree in English and Literary Studies.

She married Linus Idahosa in Paris, France, at a private wedding ceremony that was attended by members of her family and Nollywood actors in April 2012.

Read her message, “Happy New Year!!!! Thank God for another year! 2020 was an unusual and interesting year! And like they say change is the only constant thing in life!

“Let’s make 2021 splash! Live purposeful. Live intentionally. Live prayerful. Live life in full colors

…xoxo 💋❤️-SL

#HappyNewYear

#Happy2021

#Happyholiday

#livelifeinfullcolours

#SL

Their first son Maxwell Enosata Linus was born in October 2015.