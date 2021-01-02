By Jennifer Okundia

U.S. singer-songwriter and actress Naturi Naughton shared pictures of her mystery man, with whom she is now engaged to, on her social media handle.

Naughton is best known as one-third of the R&B group 3LW and for her acting roles in Fame, Notorious, where she played Lil’ Kim, and The Playboy Club.

The 36 year old was a series regular in season one of the Lifetime television drama series The Client List as Kendra. She also starred in the Starz drama Power as Tasha St. Patrick.

Born and raised in East Orange, New Jersey, her musical talent emerged at the age of five, when she joined her church choir at New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic school and Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair, New Jersey.

Announcing the good news on Instagram, her caption read:

“Yup! I get to marry my best friend! 💍❤️ #ShesTaken #engaged #fiance #GodisGood #ThePowerofLove Link in my bio for exclusive story @essence essence.com #Finally #TheNewsIsOut #iWillOnlyBeTalkingWithMyLeftHand 😂 #HappyNewYear #2021 is gon be 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Naughton welcomed a daughter on July 19, 2017.