Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and one of his predecessors Ikedi Ohakim marked the New Year together, according to photographs released by Uzodimma’s office.

The two politicians were joined by Uzodimma’s wife, Chioma at the Thanksgiving Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Omuma, in Omuma LGA.

Ohakim and Uzodimma contested the 2019 election together on different political platforms.

Uzodimma ran as APC candidate, while Ohakim ran on YPP.