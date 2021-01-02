By Ifeanyi Olannye

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, on his 50th birth anniversary.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika on Saturday, thanked Ebie for his outstanding contributions to governance in the state.

He said that Ebie’s contributions had remained commendable as Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, and now, SSG.

Okowa noted that the SSG, an astute lawyer, had brought to bear in the governance of the state, his experience from his distinguished career in the private sector as an entrepreneur and oil and gas executive.

The governor urged him to sustain his contributions to the state and humanity by enunciating more ideas and strategies that would lead to the efficiency and effectiveness of governance and sustainable development of the state.

He also acknowledged Ebie’s sound knowledge of governance with his core competence in strong leadership and execution skills.

According to him, Ebie has brought his wealth of experience to bear by providing leadership towards the attainment of the Stronger Delta Agenda of our administration.

“Over the years, your sound and unblemished leadership style as an industry player have endeared you to many people in Delta and Nigerians.

“As Secretary to State Government, you have exhibited absolute knowledge of your core responsibilities with your robust coordination of government in the state.

“We appreciate your role in the revamping of school sports through the Zenith Bank Delta Principal’s and Headmaster’s Cup under your tenure as Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, my dear brother and friend, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, on the occasion of your 50th birth anniversary.

“As you turn 50, your family and indeed, political and business associates and admirers, have cause to be grateful to Almighty God for having granted you a life of wonderful milestones”.

NAN