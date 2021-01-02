By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Ogun State Police Command has begun investigating the state’s Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun.

He was allegedly accused by a 16-year-old girl of sexual harassment.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command’s spokesperson, who reacted to a viral video of the young girl, said the commissioner was being investigated.

He said the case was presently being investigated by the Area Commander, Ogbere, and that the outcome would be made public.

The 16-year-old in a Facebook video post that has now gone viral alleged that the commissioner connived with her uncle and a teacher from another secondary school to lure her to his house, where he sexually harassed her by touching her breasts.

The commissioner, however, denied the allegations in a statement he issued.

Balogun described the video as “teleguided” and “political blackmail by my adversaries”.

Abudu-Balogun was a member of the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015. He represented Ijebu East/Ijebu North/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency.