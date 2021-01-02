By Kazeem Ugbodaga

There is no respite for Nigeria as COVID-19 cases went up on New Year day, with Lagos breaking its own record again in daily infections.

The nation reported 1,074 new cases on Friday, with Lagos posting more than half of the figures, peaking at 642 cases.

This is higher than the 1,031 cases recorded by the nation on New Year eve, as cases went up 43.

Lagos, which set a national record on Thursday, posting 520 COVID-19 cases shattered the record to set a new one, after it raked in 642 cases.

Reported cases of deaths went down from 11 on Thursday to five on New Year day, putting the nation’s total deaths at 1,294.

So far, 88,587 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in Nigeria, with 74,373 survivors discharged since the pandemic broke out in February 2020.

New cases were reported in 14 States and the Federal Capital Territory.

See figures below

Lagos-642

Kaduna-92

Rivers-78

FCT-66

Gombe-66

Kano-35

Ogun-31

Katsina-22

Plateau-20

Abia-7

Niger-4

Oyo-4

Akwa Ibom-3

Delta-2

Osun-2

88,587 confirmed

74,373 discharged

1,294 deaths