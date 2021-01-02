By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Nigerian government has imposed travel restrictions on 100 passengers for non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test.

The 100 affected Nigerians are in the first batch as more would be restricted soon.

According to the statement signed by PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha, the defaulters have been banned for six months and would not be able to travel between now and June, 2021.

The seized passports of the 100 Nigerians were displayed on the twitter handle of COVID-19 Presidential Task Force on Saturday.

The statement said “The PTF has placed travel restrictions on the first 100 passengers for non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test.

“Based on presidential authority, travel restrictions are being placed on the following passport due to non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival PCR test.”

The government said defaulting passengers had been notified and would be prevented from travelling out of the country during this period.