By Jessica Dogo

The Federal Government has approved a replacement policy for subscribers whose Subscribers Identification Module (SIM) may have been lost, stolen, misplaced, or damaged.

Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and Mr Kayode Adegoke of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), jointly made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Adinde explained that the policy was part of the government’s efforts to reduce the burden on subscribers and simplify the exercise to enable telecommunications services to the public.

He said that the Ministerial Task Force, under the Chairmanship of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, had set up a Technical Committee, made up of representatives of the NCC, NIMC, The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), to facilitate the policy.

Adinde added that the committee was also charged with the operationalization of the process, to ensure an expedited linkage of all SIM Registration Records with the NIN.

Similarly, the minister had approved some conditions, based on recommendations of the Technical Committee, that required the subscriber to present a NIN, effective verification of the NIN by NIMC, and adherence with the relevant Guidelines and Regulations of NCC, concerning SIM replacement.

According to him, the government’s drive to ensure all subscriber registrations were linked with NINs was on course and all stakeholders in the industry are working together to ensure a seamless process.

He said that the government sincerely appreciated Nigerians for the understanding and the commitment demonstrated towards ensuring the overall success of the exercise.

Read the full statement by Adinde:

The Federal Government’s drive to ensure all Subscriber registrations are linked with National Identification Numbers (NINs) is moving forward and all stakeholders in the industry are working together to ensure the process is carried out as seamlessly as possible.

The Government would like to seize this opportunity to sincerely appreciate Nigerians for the understanding and commitment demonstrated towards ensuring the overall success of this exercise.

The Ministerial Task Force under the Chairmanship of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy set up a Technical Committee made up of representatives of:

1. Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC);

2. National Identity Management Commission (NIMC);

3.The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON); and

4. Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).

The Technical Committee is charged with the operationalisation of the process to ensure an expedited linkage of all SIM Registration Records with NIN.

Based on recommendations of the Technical Committee, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy has approved a SIM Replacement Policy for subscribers whose SIMs have been lost, stolen, misplaced, or damaged subject to the following conditions:

i) That the subscriber present a NIN;

ii) That an effective verification of the NIN is carried out by NIMC; and

iii) That the relevant Guidelines and Regulations of NCC concerning SIM Replacement are fully adhered to.

This policy is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to reduce the burden on subscribers and simplify the exercise. It is aimed at enabling telecommunications service users who need to replace their damaged, stolen or misplaced SIMs to re-establish access to telecom services.

Signed

Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde

Director, Public Affairs