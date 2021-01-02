2019 winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show Mercy Eke ended 2020 with yet another deal to her list of endorsement deals.

The Nigerian media personality, actress, video vixen and entrepreneur, broke the news on her Instagram page with a video and she penned the caption:

“I always end the year with a bang!. Ladies and gentlemen. I am pleased to announce to you that I am now part of the UBYCOHUB family as their first and only female Brand Ambassador.

“Mercenaries, Please follow @Ubycohubng Remember, at Ubycohub, they exchange bitcoins and gift cards to naira. Any day, anywhere , anytime.

“Don’t be left out! Happy new year! @ubycohubn @tg_mgt

Eke who is from Imo State, Nigeria, won season 4 of Big Brother Naija in October 2019, becoming the first woman to win the reality show.

On March 14, 2020, Eke received the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award for Best Dressed Female.