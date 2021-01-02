Manchester United now have the same points with leaders Liverpool in the English Premier League (EPL) on Friday after a 2-1 home win over Aston Villa.

The victory put them level on points at 33 each.

Both teams have also played 16 games each.

However, what separates them is the goal difference.

Liverpool travel to Southampton on Monday.

Manchester United stretched their unbeaten league run to 10 games as Bruno Fernandes capped another fine individual performance with a penalty kick.

This was after Bertrand Traore had cancelled out Anthony Martial’s opener for the home side.

The hosts had the upper hand in the first half and Martial forced an acrobatic save from Emiliano Martinez.

He later buried a superb diving header past the Aston Villa goalkeeper after Aaron-Wan Bissaka’s cross in the 40th minute.

The visitors came close through Ollie Watkins before Traore got on the end of a sharp Jack Grealish pass at the far post.

He beat Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea with a slick shot from close range in the 58th minute.

But Aston Villa’s joy was short-lived as Fernandes drilled his penalty kick into the bottom right corner three minutes later.

This came after Paul Pogba went down under a challenge from Douglas Luiz, with the spot-kick given after a VAR check.(Reuters/NAN)