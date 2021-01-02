The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has debunked a Social Media post by a Lagos lawyer, M.O. Ubani, accusing the Ministry of its involvement in a land matter situated at No 1 Folurunsho Kuku Street, Off Agbaoku, Opebi.

The lawyer claimed that a Task Force of the Ministry had forcibly taken over the private parcel of land on the 31st of December, 2020 through the help of thugs, who beat and arrested everyone on the land.

The ministry in a statement issued of Jan 1, 2021, had called the lawyer’s claim “a flagrant attempt to rubbish the reputable integrity of the Ministry.”

According to the statement, the allegation is false in its totality as the Ministry’s statutory duty has nothing to do with land matters but efficient traffic management and transportation in the State.

The Ministry, therefore, advised Mr. Ubani to search further for the perpetrators of the said land grabbing, just as he has been assured by the Honourable Commissioner for Transportation and the Permanent Secretary, of the Ministry’s non-involvement in the land squabble and tussle.