By Benson Michael

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has disclosed that officers of the police command have arrested 10 suspected armed robbers and two cultists in the state.

He again reiterated his commitment to get Lagos rid of armed robbers and cultists with the adoption of Community Policing strategies.

The police chief spoke while dishing out instructions on Police Communication Network to officers and men of the command on the need to take the battle against armed robbery and cultism to their dens across the state.

He said the commander Rapid Response Squad, RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi and Divisional Police Officer, Akodo Division, Ajah, respectively informed that their teams arrested 10 suspected armed robbers and 2 Aiye Confraternity members at various locations in the state.

RRS operatives, led by the Commander RRS, on patrol in Lekki, in the early hours of Friday 1st January, 2021, arrested two suspected robbers operating on motorcycle and eight (8) suspected criminals in their various hideouts.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the suspected robbers are Hussein Hudu 23 and Ibrahim Bello, 25 while one Adamu Zango, 35, still at large, viciously attacked and stabbed one Robert in the back around 4am on Friday, in a bid to dispossess him of his bag and mobile phones.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the trio connived, converged and lodged on Obalende Area, Lagos, in preparation for their robbery operation.

“Items recovered from the robbery suspects include two knives and their operational motorcycle with Registration Number AGL 808 QL,” he statement said.

The statement added that, eight suspected criminals including three suspected cultists, five drug dealers and takers were, in an all-night patrol on new year eve, picked up at different locations within the state.

The suspects include Kabiru Tajudeen, Ibrahim Hamed, Elijah Ogbonna, Daniel Emmanuel, Chukwuma Abiaza, Rafiu Kolawole, Ibrahim Ogundimu and Nwerrih Elvism.

The statement added that the police operatives attached to Akodo Division arrested two (2) suspected members of Aiye Confraternity at Eleko Beach in an attempt to attack their targets in the area on Saturday 2nd January, 2021 at 1pm.

The suspects are Adegbenga Balogun, 25, and Temitope Yusuf, 24. Items recovered from them include one locally-made pistol with some live cartridges and some charms.

The statement said Odumosu has ordered that the suspects be transferred to State CID, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation and prosecution.

Odumosu reaffirms his zero tolerance for crimes and social vices, especially cultism which is the root of all violent crimes.

He further vowed to take the battle to their dens and flush them out of Lagos State according to the provisions of the law. “No room for armed robbers and cultists in Lagos”.