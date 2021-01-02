By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate has expressed disgust over the arrest of activist, Omoyele Sowore.

The former presidential candidate in a tweet said he was concerned over Sowore’s arrest for no reason.

“I am deeply concerned about the reported arrest of @YeleSowore, for no apparent reason other than engaging in a public protest that is his right as a Nigerian citizen.

Moghalu while demanding the release of the activist noted that Sowore is an active citizen. He said the government should not squash voices of dissent.

“Sowore is an active citizen, and Nigeria should not squash voices of dissent. I strongly demand his release.

Omoyele Sowore was arrested by the Nigerian Police on Friday morning for leading another protest in Abuja.