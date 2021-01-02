Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe has been released by his kidnappers.

Moses, along with his chauffeur, Mr. Ndubuisi Robert, was kidnapped on 27 December, 2020.

According to the church, the kidnapping took place around Site and Services, New Owerri.

Up till 31 December, the kidnappers were yet to make any contact with the Archdiocese.

Moses release was confirmed by Imo State Police Command in a short statement.

The command’s spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu said the bishop was released unconditionally.

Ikeokwu said the bishop was released unhurt, without ransom.

According to him, Moses rescue followed a sting operation by the men of the Command.

The Owerri Archdiocese also confirmed the release.

In a statement released on Facebook, the church said:

“The Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe with his driver Mr. Ndubuisi Robert has been released from their abductors unhurt and without ransom.

“More details to come. To GOD be the glory”