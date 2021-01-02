By Abankula

The Chief Imam of Kawaran Rafi village in Igabi LGA of Kaduna, Sheik Danleeman Isah has been killed by bandits.

Also killed by gunmen was the Sarkin Yaki of Godogodo, Mr Yohanna Abu.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, explained in a statement on Saturday how the bandits killed the Imam.

He said the bandits invaded Kawaran Rafi village and moved straight to the Chief Imam’s residence.

In what appears to be a pre-meditated attack, they shot him dead and left the location without taking any items or hostages.

He said the murder of the cleric has been linked to his vocal stance against the killing and kidnapping of citizenry by bandits.

The Sarkin Yaki of Godogodo, Mr Yohanna Abu, was killed by a gang of armed kidnappers.

The gunmen attacked Nisama village in Jema’a local government area late on Friday night and abducted Mr Abu along with another resident Mr Charles Audu.

A struggle ensued between the duo and the kidnappers, and while Mr Audu was able to escape, the kidnappers shot Mr Abu dead.

The Commissioner disclosed that five persons have been arrested in connection with the killing, as security agencies continue to investigate the incident.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at both reports, praying for the repose of the souls of the slain cleric and community leader, as he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their families.

Kaduna has been a hotspot for banditry and kidnapping despite the efforts by the security agencies to deal with the problems.

In October, bandits also killed the Ardo Musa Layi of Kajuru local government for his advocacy against kidnapping and cattle rustling.