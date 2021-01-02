By Jennifer Okundia

Venita Akpofure, held a pepper themed shoot for her 34th birthday where she rocked a black and red see through outfit to mark her big day.

As a reality TV star and media personality plus brand influencer, the Delta State native has grown over time, to become a better version of herself.

“Upgrading the Heat levels 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💥💥in V E N I T A R A D O Loading …🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶Stage 34! 🌶🌶🌶🌶

Firstly thank you God for everything! Forever Grateful! #birthdaygirl #worldvenitaday” she wrote on her page.

Venita who became prominent after participating in the Big Brother Naija show, has two lovely daughters.