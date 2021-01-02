By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nollywood star and politician Yul Edochie has disclosed the reason he does not respond to negative vibes thrown at him.

Edochie said this, after he posted a picture of his family and mentioned that he is busy taking care of his lovely family, and doesn’t have time to respond to insult.

“If you insult me and I don’t respond, don’t feel bad. I’m actually very busy taking care of this beautiful family given to me by God.

“Happy New Year to you all from The Yul Edochie family. Wish you all the best in 2021. @mayyuledochie” he wrote.

Yul is from Anambra State Nigeria. He was raised both in Lagos and Enugu, as the last of 6 children. He attended the University of Port Harcourt, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Dramatic Arts.

The actor joined Nollywood and got his break in 2007 after featuring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in the movie “Wind Of Glory.”

His debut movie was in 2005, a film titled “The Exquires” alongside the Late Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa. He married May at the age of 22 in 2004 and they have 4 children including Kambi, Dani, Karl, Victory Zane and Chukwubuike Yul-Edochie.

The 38 year old is the son of Nigerian actor Pete Edochie.

He declared his intention to run for Governor of Anambra State on the 14 of July 2017. The declaration was however made official on the 22nd of August 2017, when he picked up the nomination form of the political party “Democratic Peoples Congress” and was eventually the flag bearer and gubernatorial candidate of the party to run for governor of Anambra State.