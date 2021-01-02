Officers of Ekiti Police Command have arrested one Adelusi Adeweye for colluding with his three friends to stage his own kidnapping.

Sunday Abutu, Ekiti Police Command spokesperson said in a statement that the suspect and his three accomplices were arrested in a bush between Iworoko and Ifaki Ekiti by the Command’s Rapid Response Squad.

Abutu said one Mrs Aladejana Aderonke had reported at the Rapid Response Squad Office last Thursday that Adeweye, her cousin, was kidnapped earlier in the day.

Aderonke also told the police officers that the kidnappers were calling through the GSM number of the supposed victim and were demanding for the sum of N250,000 as ransom.

“Upon receipt of the report, the RRS swung into action by deploying a special team for thorough investigation for possible arrest of the culprits.

“In the process, 4 suspects, Yusuf Hassan,Yakubu Usani, Agboola Damilola, including the fake victim Adelusi Adeweye, were arrested at about 2200hrs inside the bush between Iworoko and Ifaki Ekiti.

According to him, during interrogation, the four suspects arrested confessed to have conspired and faked the kidnapping of Adeweye in order to get some money from the family members for the New Year.