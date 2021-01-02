By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

First babies born on new year day both in the urban and rural areas should be seen and treated as equal.

Wife of Edo state governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, stated this while presenting gift items to first babies of the year 2021, born across the 18 local government areas of the state.

She presented the gift items to the management of hospitals and primary health care centers across the 18 local government areas, through the wives of their respective chairmen.

The Edo First Lady said she opted for this mode of distribution due to the resurgence of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

She however said that she is determined to ensured that children born on new year day in the rural and urban areas of the state, do not miss out of the annual gesture.

The first baby of the year in the entire state, Ibrahim, was born at the primary health care center, Akharuma, Auchi, about 10 minutes into the new year, weighing 4.4kg.

The baby’s mother, Hassana Ibrahim, expressed appreciation to the First Lady for her kind gesture and generosity.

In the same local government area, Baby Muhammed was born at 12:45am at Agbede General Hospital, weighing 3.4kg; while baby Okhamhi was born exactly 2:30am at Primary Health Care Center, Usokwili, in Auchi, weighing 3.6kg at birth.

The second baby of the year in the entire state, a boy, was born in Ikpoba/Okha local government area.

Oredo LGA recorded its first baby of the year at 2:15am at the Central Hospital, Benin, a boy weighing 2.7kg, just as Faith Mediplex took delivery of baby Osagie at 3:28am weighing 3.6kg, while St Philomena Hospital took delivery of baby Itakpe Taiye weighing 3.25kg at 6:18am.

Their gifts were presented to the management of the hospitals by the wife of the local government chairman, Mrs. Ndali Jenkins Osunde.