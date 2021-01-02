By Abankula

COVID-19 has killed four persons in Gombe and one in Kano, according to the latest data from the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC).

While the death toll in Gombe has risen to 37, Kano’s inched higher to 66.

Overall, the nation’s death toll from COVID-19 is now 1,294, rising from 1,289 recorded 31 December, 2020.

Lagos, which reported a record 642 new confirmed cases on Friday, leads the nation with 247 fatalities, out of 30, 830 cases.

It is followed by Edo with 117 deaths, out of 2,870 cases, making the state’s fatality to survival ratio the highest in Nigeria.

Abuja has the third highest death toll of 102, out of 11,771 cases.

According to NCDC data, 113 people died in December as the second wave of the virus impacted heavily on the country.

On Friday, the NCDC reported 1,074 new infections from 14 states and Abuja.

It also reported 660 recoveries. This increased the number of the discharged to 74373, leaving 12,920 active cases.

Out of the 660 discharged Friday, 459 came from Lagos and 156 from Katsina.

So far, the NCDC has tested 948,048 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The agency put the total number of COVID-19 infected people in the country at 88,587.