By Jennifer Okundia
Congratulations are in order for Bayelsa native and Big Brother Naija former housemate Nengi, as she joined the league of Range Rover owners this new year.
For her birthday this year, the brand influencer, face of Bayelsa and model, released lovely photos on her timeline and her fans crowned her big day with a Range Rover gift.
She turned 23 on the 1st of January and celebrated with friends and family. Read some comments:
