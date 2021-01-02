By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Billionaire and founder of Johnbosco Onunkwo Foundation, High Chief Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo has declared his intention to contest the governorship seat in the 2021 Anambra elections.

He would be contesting under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The billionaire made the declaration at a media parley and Christmas Party celebration at his residence. APC’s 27 local government caretaker committee members in Aguata, Orumba North, and Orumba South Local Government Areas were present at the event.

Onunkwo said that the next governor of the state should not be chosen by appointment or by some selected few in the corner of their room.

The billionaire stated that the contest should be thrown open so the best man for the job emerges during the primaries.

He said he desires to be the state governor to enable him to give back to the society which has been kind to him.

“My ambition is being propelled by the strong desire to give back to the society that had been this kind to me. My administration will deemphasize projects that are more for visibility or the so-called elitist projects”.

Onunkwo stated that his projects are going to be developmental and ones that favour the masses.

Highlights of the event were the distribution of bags of Rice to all 27 Local Government Caretaker Committee of the Party from the three Local Government Areas and Cash gifts as part of Christmas celebrations.