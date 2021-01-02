Dr Olufolake AbdulRazaq, the wife of the Kwara Governor, has donated gifts to some babies born in the early hours of the new year day in the three senatorial districts of the state.

Abdulrazaq, represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Deborah Aremu, in Ilorin on Friday, said the gifts were a way of appreciating God for the babies and their parents and to complement the wellbeing and welfare of the babies.

She said the babies were precious gifts from God in the new year and deserved to be given adequate attention, recognition and appreciation.

“The government will continue to give priority attention to healthcare development, especially at the grassroots. I, therefore, call for people’s support in making government’s efforts a reality,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Hajia Nike Ibrahim, said the presentation of gifts to babies on the first day of every year is an annual exercise to appreciate God and felicitate with parents of the babies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the Ilorin-East Primary Healthcare Centre, Mrs Adam Fatimah was delivered of a baby boy at exactly 1:50 am. He weighed 2.8 kg.

Also at the centre, Fatimah Abdulganiyu, gave birth to the second baby, also a male, at 3:35 am. He weighed 2.7 kg, while Zarat Dauda was delivered of another baby boy at 6:35 am. He weighed 3.2 kg.

A gift package was also presented to Kafayat Abdulrazaq, mother of the fourth baby, born at 8:26am, weighing 2.8kg.

At the General Hospital, Bode-Saadu, Moro Local Government Area, Zainab Abdullateef had a female baby at 12:20 am, weighing 3kg, while the second baby, a male, was from Abibat Suleiman, at 5.52am and weighed 3.2kg. They were also presented with gifts by the wife of the governor.

The Officer-in-charge of the hospital, Abdulrazaq Omo, in his remarks, described the gesture by the governor’s wife as unprecedented and the first of its kind in the history of the clinic.

Omo commended the state government for its dedication and commitment to promoting healthcare development among the people of the state.

At Oko Community Health Centre in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, gifts were also presented to the first babies who were twin males born by Mrs Adefila Taiye at 3:10 am and 3:45 am. They weighed 3.4 kg and 3kg respectively.

Mrs Olasheinde Esther had the third baby at the clinic, a female, at 3:10 am, weighing 3kg.

The Head of the Health Department at the local government area, Mrs Shakirat Sadiq, in her remarks, commended the governor’s wife for the recognition given to the council through her donations.

The team also visited the palace of the Oloko of Oko, Oba Victor Olawuyi, who described the donations as very timely and beneficial.

Olawuyi praised Mrs AbdulRazaq for her commitment towards transforming the wellbeing and welfare of women across the 16 local government areas of the state.

NAN also reports that the Director, Children Affairs of the ministry, Hajia Mariam Yusuf, Director Women Affairs, Hajia Sidikat Olaitan, Liaison officer from the office of the Wife of the Governor, Mrs Eseyin Gladys, were in the entourage.