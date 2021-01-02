By Abankula

Lagos State Commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi has revealed the five hotspots for COVID-19.

These are Eti-Osa, Ajeromi, Surulere, Amuwo-Odofin, and Mushin.

In a tweet on 1 January Abayomi described the five LGAs high burden areas. They led in tests positivity of between 27 and 25 percent.

They are followed by Apapa with 24 percent and Agege 20 percent.

At present Lagos leads Nigeria’s COVID-19 grim statistics with 30,830 cases and 247 fatalities.

On Friday, the state reported a record 642 infections, out of 2,053 tests conducted.

In tweets Saturday, Abayomi said 4,527 people infected with COVID-19 in the state are currently undergoing home-based treatment.

“Total number of #COVID19 cases discharged from #COVID19Lagos Care centres- 2,920

“Total number of #COVID19 recovery in communities- 23,036

“Cases currently under isolation-140

“New #COVID19 infections confirmed 642 at a positive rate of 31.3%

“Total confirmed #COVID19 infections- 30,863

“Total cumulative number of #COVID19 tests conducted – 221717”.

Abayomi in a previous tweet appealed to residents to stay safe, avoid crowded places, and celebrate responsibly.

He urged those who have no reason to move around to stay at home.