By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian vlogger and reality TV star, Khafi Kareem is certain everything would be fine in this 2021, after a very challenging 2020.

Kareem and her sweetheart Gedoni Ekpata, got engaged in December 2019 and had their wedding a year after, which could have happened sooner, but had to be a little longer because Khafi lost her younger brother.

Sharing pictures on social media, she wrote: “How I’m walking into 2021. With h(H)im by my side I know everything will be fine 🤗❤️ Happy New Year in advance guys 😘🎉

“On this day last year I woke up engaged to the love of my life. The worst thing happened this year but through the tears and sorrow the best also happened too, and that is signing on the dotted line to spending the rest of my life with you. We couldn’t celebrate this year (next year loading!) but genuinely, I celebrate and thank God every day for you @Gedoni. Cheers to married life 🥂😇❤️#MrsEkpataLoaded”

Read some comments:

ufuomamcdermott

Forever is just the beginning ❤️

urielmusicstar

Love you sis

tilishoz

Girl, PEPPER US we are your SOUP

mory_coco

Awwwww 💜💜

Gedoni and Kareem met during their participation in the Big Brother Naija show.