Victor Osimhen contracts COVID-19

After his shoulder injury, Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has contracted COVID-19, his Italian club Napoli announced on Twitter.

“The club can confirm that Victor Osimhen has tested positive for COVID-19 following his return to Italy”, the club said.

“Osimhen is currently asymptomatic and has not come into contact with the rest of the squad”, the club added.

Osimhen is now set to remain in quarantine for some days.

The striker has not been playing for Napoli, since dislocating his shoulder during Nigeria’s AFCON match against Sierra Leone in November.

Among the games he missed are Napoli’s matches against AC Milan, Roma and Inter Milan.

The 22 year old joined Napoli in a big money move from French club, Lille Metropole in August.

However, he has only made only eight appearances for his club.

He also registered two goals in the Serie A.