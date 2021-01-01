Omoyele Sowore

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Publisher of Sahara Reporters and convener of #RevolutionNow campaign, Omoyele Sowore, has been arrested for leading another protest in Abuja.

The former presidential candidate was arrested in the company of other activists during a protest against the Nigerian government in the early hours of Friday, January 1, 2021.

Deji Adeyanju confirmed Sowore’s arrest and called on police to release him.

“Just woke up to hear that my brother and friend @YeleSowore was arrested. Buhari entered the New Year with tyranny. #FreeSoworeNow.”

“PROTEST can never be a crime in a democracy, tyrant Buhari free Sowore now,” he added.

Sowore before his reported arrest had on his Twitter page called for a nationwide crossover protest against President Buhari’s government.

His tweet had read: “How about a CrossOver Protest/Uprising tonight? Anyone willing to participate? Pick up a candle and a placard showing your grievances against the regime, let’s upload our short videos and photos across our SOcial Media platforms. Let’s welcome the regime to a RESOLUTE 2021!” he tweeted.

Sowore was arrested last year November and later charged with treason, for calling out a nationwide march against the government.

The trial has gone through fits and starts.

The activist and former student unionist, who contested the 2019 election is now under bail but restricted to Abuja.