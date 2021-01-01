By Jennifer Okundia

Former model and MBGN Top 5 contestant Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson, clocked 23 today 1st of January 2020.

To mark her big day, the new Face of Bayelsa State and Senior Special Assistant on Girl Child Development to Governor Douye Diri said:

“I just crossed another bridge. Now, I’ve come in touch with a new level of happiness. My birthday this year is a blessing I’ve been longing for. This wonderful day is a route that leads to eternal joy, unfailing strength and good health.

“My fears are gone and my worries are buried. I dreamt to age this far. Today, it’s all a beautiful reality. Happy birthday to me. It is indeed a new dawn,” he said.

Nengi is one young lady who loves learning new things, having fun, travelling, taking on new adventures, and being true to herself.

The media personality studied communications at the University of Port Harcourt and is a proud Capricorn. She proclaims: “If you want the job done right, give it to a Capricorn. I give 110% of my energy and enthusiasm into everything I do.”

Read her note on being assigned into the Bayelsa State governor’s cabinet, back in November:

“Today was nothing short of amazing. Going home, and being received by my amazing fanmily in my home state, Bayelsa. The outpouring of love, support, and genuine excitement blew my heart away. To top it all off, I was honoured by the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, and was unveiled as the new Face of Bayelsa. I was also appointed as the Senior Special Assistant on Girl Child Development .

“I am so touched. I am so excited for the journey ahead. I am so proud of myself for coming this far. I am constantly in awe of your endless love for this young girl from Bayelsa, and remain indebted to you my fanmily for your continuous support. You have shown me that my dreams are valid, and I truly hope that my story proves to you that yours are too. I love you, and from the bottom of my heart, I say thank you ❤️”