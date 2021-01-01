By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The wife of the Lagos State governor, Mrs. Joke Sanwo-Olu has welcomed the first baby of 2021 at the Mushin General Hospital.

The baby was born 12:01am weighing 3kg. The baby was born to its parent after 7-year of Infertility.

The baby was born through Caesarian to Mr and Mrs Babatunde Amoo.

Lagos State Commissioner of health, Professor Akin Abayomi who was represented at the hospital said the baby of the year is a symbolic event.

The commissioner represented by the the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, said, “For us in the Ministry of Health, the First Baby of the Year is a symbolic event. As a state, the very first activity of the government every year is seen to focus on health care.

“Its significance is demonstrated by the priority it is given, with the visit of the wife of our Governor and the many important dignitaries, who could have been elsewhere, but have chosen to spend their first few hours of the new year here in our public hospitals.”

Dr. Ogboye also said that the health ministry is responsible to see that residents have access to services that promote health and wellbeing.

The permanent secretary noted that part of its obligations is to strengthen structures, improve programmes and expand services that help reduce neonatal and infant mortality and ensure safe motherhood. As such, events like this give our dignitaries the chance to evaluate where we are, as against the year before.