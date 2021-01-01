By Jennifer Okundia

Business woman, Nollywood sweetheart and brand influencer Mercy Aigbe, is 43!

She was born on 1 January, 1978 in Benin, Edo State.

Known for her unique style and dressing, the movie star launched her clothing store, Mag Divas Boutique in Lagos, then opened another outlet in Ibadan in November 2014.

In 2013, she married a Nigerian hotelier, Lanre Gentry, and they have two kids (Juwon Gentry and Michelle. The mum of two acquired a multi-million naira new mansion in 2018.

She was awarded Fashion Entrepreneur of The Year at Links and Glitz World Awards.

Her message read: “Glowing in Grace, Chapter 43 loading 🤩 Agbeke Aya ‘D’ Owner 😍🤩 Next Chapter in a bit 🥂🥂🥂🍾🍾💃

Before, moving into the next chapter of my life, all I want to say is Uwese Baba! Dansaki re Oba Awon Oba! Big thank you Jehovah, the I AM that I AM , thank you God of many chances 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”

Aigbe is the second child in a family of five. She attended Maryland Comprehensive Secondary School Ikeja, Lagos, and got her OND in Financial Studies from the Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State, and then The University of Lagos for a degree in Theater Arts.

The actor earned a degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos in 2001, and joined the industry fully in 2006.