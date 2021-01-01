By Jennifer Okundia

Love is in the air for film director, producer, digital filmmaker and Nollywood actor Omoni Oboli, as she and her hubby of 20 years, celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The lovebirds who got married in 2000, had their anniversary in October, but had their shoot in December. They have 3 boys together – Gozi, Chizi and Tobe Oboli.

Omoni studied at the New York Film Academy and has written several screenplays, including The Figurine, Anchor Baby, Fatal Imagination, Being Mrs Elliott, The First Lady and Wives on Strike.

“Been married to this AMAZING man for 20 years 🥂 @nnamdioboli 😍

Through 20 Christmases and New Years, God has kept us. #Thankful #Blessed #Love

PS: Anniversary was in Oct but didn’t want to end this 20th year without a shoot 🙏🏾

After all is said and done, FAMILY is EVERYTHING ❤️🙏🏾” she said.

Nnamdi also wrote:

“Happy New Year from my family and I 🎈🎆🎊

Thank God for the gift of another year 🎁

”May 2021 be blessed and with less negative drama in Jesus name 🙏🏽“