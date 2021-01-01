Sen. Binos Yareo, representing Adamawa South senatorial zone, has empowered 150 women and youths in his constituency.

Yareo empowered the beneficiaries with sewing machines, grinding machines, water pump sprayers, rain boots and cutlasses.

Also, N50,000 was distributed to 21 people who are expected to open saloon business, poultry, pig and fish farming amounting to N1.05 million.

Speaking at the first tranche of the empowerment in Mayo/Balwa on Friday, Yareo said that the beneficiaries had been trained on various skills across the nine Local Governments in the constituency.

“We trained them on entrepreneurship and leadership to enable them do businesses they want to do and it was successful.

“These items donated to them is to enable them start successful businesses, be self-employed and employers of labour.”

He called on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items to help themselves and their families.

Peace Abubakar, a beneficiary, expressed gratitude for the kind gesture and promised to make judicious use of the sewing machine she got.

Wsiganso Bulus, another beneficiary who is a farmer, thanked the lawmaker, saying that the items he received would help him boost his production for this year irrigation farming, unlike the previous years.