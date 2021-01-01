By Abankula

Lagos lost six persons on Thursday to COVID-19, according to new data of fatalities published by the NCDC.

The death toll in Lagos jumped to 247 out of 30,188 confirmed cases.

Nationally the death toll from COVID-19 complications is now 1,289, from 87,510 confirmed infections.

According to NCDC, 11 people died across the country from the disease.

Edo recorded two deaths, putting its death toll at 117, the second highest after Lagos.

Kano’s death toll went up to 65 with two new deaths.

Plateau also saw its death toll increased to 43 after another death.

In December as the second wave of the virus impacted on the country, 113 people died.

On 1 December, total number of fatalities was 1,176. It is now 1,289.

The active cases are 12,562, with 73,713 discharged.