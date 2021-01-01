By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has dropped a crucial message for Nigerians on the way forward in the New Year.

Jonathan, in his New Year message, said this is the beginning of a new journey, a new chapter, a fresh opportunity to start and recover from the losses of 2020.

He said last year was a challenging one, characterized by tales of misfortunes, deaths and illnesses, saying it was a tough moment for many homes and families owing to the unfortunate COVID-19.

“The pandemic plagued our world with many consequences, causing hardship and other forms of insecurity.

2020 was a year of many challenges and struggles both as individuals and as a nation. From #COVID-19 to #EndSARS protests, we witnessed disruptions in our cultures, economy, livelihoods and life itself.

“These unfortunate events should propel us to re-examine ourselves, re-evaluate our priorities and commit ourselves to new norms, new cultures and new traditions.

“The recent happenings in our world, specifically in our country Nigeria, should teach us new lessons. Lessons on faith, solidarity, justice, hope and peace,” he said.

Jonathan stated that Nigerians must aggregate these lessons, challenges, gains as well as losses of this period and harness them towards national rebirth and reconciliation.

The former president added that as a nation, “we cannot afford to fail this New Year; ignoring the existing gaps and contradictions that have continued to threaten our peace, unity and progress.

“Going forward, we should retool our disposition to imbibe new ways and embrace new traditions. Cultures that would correct the faultiness in our nation and promote peace, guarantee security and hope to all our people. We must prioritise such habits that entrench accountability, justice, and peace in our systems.

“I commend all Nigerians for their patriotism and courage amidst daunting challenges. I salute the sacrifices of all those in the frontline working tirelessly to ensure our safety and those who have remained committed to protecting our lives and defending our unity.”

Jonathan commiserated with families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 and other illnesses and circumstances in the year 2020.

He said no matter the present realities today – whether good, bad or ugly, sweet, sour or bitter, Nigerians must continue to hope and strive for greater honour and glory for themselves and the nation in this new year and beyond.