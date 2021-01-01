By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said his government will review some of the laws to ensure that the anti-corruption fight is more effective.

Buhari, in a nationwide broadcast, said his administration, had recorded substantial gains so far in the anti-corruption war, saying his government was committed to continuing along the path of eradicating corruption, through collaboration with all the arms of Government to effectively prosecute this fight.

“While we would be working with the Legislature to enact laws that would strengthen this fight, we would also be looking at reviewing some of our laws which would ensure that this fight is more effective.

“On the part of the executive, we would ensure the diligent and timely prosecution of corruption cases, while appealing to the judiciary to ensure that corruption cases are dispensed with expeditiously,” he said.

On economy, the president said his administration’s focus was on revamping the economy through the national economic diversification agenda that supports the primary goal of national food self-sufficiency.

He explained that this had helped reduce the growing food related inflationary figures and had in considerable measure positively impacted food security status during the long months of the pandemic lock down.

“We are also currently rebuilding our national infrastructure base and, in the process, introducing transformation through the rehabilitation, modernization, and expansion of the railway system, national roads and bridges both in rural and urban centres, alongside the airports and seaports.

“The reforms we have put in place in the power sector would guarantee increased efficiency in our drive to significantly expand the generation and distribution of electricity for use in homes and factories. As an administration we are currently undertaking a series of special interventions designed to boost job creation and support the entrepreneurial drive of our youths,” he said.

With the recent opening of borders, Buhari said he expected that the pent-up demand of legitimate cross-border and international trade would boost the fortunes of the many small businesses and agricultural enterprises that depended on Nigeria’s trade and commerce.

“The message to our West African neighbours is that Nigeria is once again fully open for those willing to conduct business in a fair and equitable way,” he said.