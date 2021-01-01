The Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila on Friday visited Surulere Maternal and Child Care Hospital, where he spent time with babies born on New Year’s Day and their mothers.

Baby Derrick, a male, the First Baby of the year at the hospital, was born at exactly 12.42 a.m. on Friday and weighed 3.6 kg at birth.

Gbajabiamila congratulated Derrick’s mother, Mrs Immaculata Ozumba, on the safe delivery and the family for the “great gift from God”.

The speaker then gave various gifts including; cash, bags of rice, cartons of noodles and diapers to the baby and his family

He later went round to see other babies born shortly after Baby Derrick and equally gave them gifts as well as their parents.

Gbajabiamila settled the delivery bills of all babies born in the facility on Friday, as well as, some other patients who could not pay their bills.

Received by Mrs Aduke Odutayo, Medical Director of the Community Hospital and other staff, the speaker commended the management of the facility for doing their best to improve healthcare delivery in the area.

He promised to support the hospital to further enhance healthcare delivery at the hospital and others in the constituency.

Speaking, Ozumba said she was surprised by the speaker’s visit and the show of love to her baby and the family.

Ozumba, who could not hold back her tears of joy, said the coming of Derrick had brought blessings to the family through the speaker’s visit and gifts.

“Honestly, I lack words; I could never have imagined that the speaker will visit my baby, let alone giving us all these gifts.

“Derrick has brought blessings for us; I am extremely happy and grateful to Mr Femi Gbajamiala and I pray that God will bless and always guide him,’’ she said.

The speaker after the visit to the hospital embarked on an inspection tour of his on-going and just-completed constituency projects in Surulere.

Some of the projects he inspected to ascertain their completion level and quality, were the expansion of Babs Animashaun road and bridge and rehabilitation of a network of roads at Ward F, including Martins and Elizabeth roads.

Others are; on-going construction of Gbajabiamila General Hospital, Iyun Road; renovation of Stadium Grammar School, ICT Centre at Ajigbeda Senior Girls’ High School and work on a 250-capacity stadium at Obele Oniwaala.

He also inspected ongoing work at a hostel at the University of Lagos.

Speaking during his visit to Babs Animashaun Road, Gbajabiamila commended the pace of work and quality of the project.

He urged the contractor handling the expansion of the road, as well as, contractors handling his other constituency projects to work harder to deliver the projects on schedule without compromising quality.

“Please try and work harder and deliver the project as early as you can without compromising quality. That is the most important thing,” he said.

Speaking, Mr Idris Adeoye, Project Manager, Global Legend Integrated Ltd., the company handling the project, gave an assurance that the firm would deliver on schedule.

Adeoye said the delivery period was fixed at December 2021, according to the contract.

He, however, said that they would deliver the job two months before the deadline.