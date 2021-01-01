The First Lady of Ekiti, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, on Friday, presented baby materials and cash gifts to the first and second babies of the year 2021 in the state.

Fayemi who was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Alhaja Maryam Ogunlade, presented gifts to parents of the babies at Okeyinmi Health Centre, Ado-Ekiti; and Methodist Health Centre, Ikole-Ekiti, where the two babies were delivered on Friday.

She said the state government would continue to invest in health care facilities in the state, with a view to ensuring a conducive environment for patients, especially pregnant women.

She congratulated the parents of the newborn babies for safe delivery.

The first baby of the year, a girl, was born around 12:02 a.m. to Mr and Mrs Abu Abdul at the Okeyinmi Health Centre in Ado Ekiti.

The baby who weighed 3.7 kilogrammes is the first child of the family.

The second baby of the year, a boy, was born to the family of Mr and Mrs Olukole Faluyi at the Methodist Health Centre in Ikole-Ekiti. He weighed 3.4 kg.

Delivering the First Lady’s message, Ogunlade called on pregnant women in the state to always patronise government health facilities for safe delivery.

“The government’s efforts in the prevention of maternal and infant mortality rate would be difficult to achieve if expectant mothers do not patronise modern facilities at already established health centres,’’ she noted.

She said, “Development cannot thrive in an atmosphere where there is no peace. Hence the need for mothers to give quality attention and priority to the well-being of their children.”

The Ado Local Government Chairman, Mrs Omotunde Fajuyi and her counterpart from Ikole Local Government, Mr Sola Olominu, received the delegation at the hospitals.

They thanked the First Lady’s representatives for their visit and appealed to parents in the state to ensure good upbringing of their wards.

The babies’ parents appreciated the gesture of the governor’s wife, saying that the items presented would go a long way in caring for their babies.