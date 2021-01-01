Kokomaster D’banj and his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow have been blessed with a baby daughter.

D’banj shared the news on his Instagram account on New Year’s Day.

The musician and his wife have had to go through the pain and tragedy of losing their first son, Daniel Oyebanjo 111, who died in a swimming pool in May 2018.

He was just a year old then.

The following year, the couple were blessed with the arrival of another son, Zane.

Lineo Didi Kilgrow, D’banj’s wife delivered the baby in the U.S. on 19 September 19.

It is no wonder that D’banj in announcing the arrival of the new baby was full of praise to God for the blessing.

Read his post:

As I Hold My Daughter, My Own babylet In my Arms On This Day all the proof in God I need is in Her Eyes, you are a gift from the heavens and my God indeed honored His words in Psalms 65:11

And to my Beautiful Wife lineo , I watched how you changed by the day and I marvelled at your strength. I couldn’t imagine the stress you had to go through carrying another human in a body . But You taught me what real strength is as you endured every kick and change just to give us our baby girl,while still Taking care of all of us.

You are wonderful love and a Rare Gem 💎 I’m grateful I get to wake up to you. You have proven yet again that you are unmistakably one of the best gifts God has ever blessed me with.

I love you.Happy New year .2021 is full of GRACE 🚀🚀🚀🚀🙏🙏🙏🙏 Zane your Little sister is here!