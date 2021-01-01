By Abankula

Bea Lewis, an Atlanta, Georgia based lady revealed on New Year’s eve that she dated Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

She also said Aliko went on to break “her heart in 1000 pieces’.

Although she published a selfie of hers and Aliko cheek by jowl, her post was not the typical vindictive post by a scorned woman.

There is no note of hell and fury in her Instagram post. There was no sign of hard feelings.

Rather, Lewis said she learned more from the Nigerian billionaire than from any other person she has ever met.

“Communicating with a billionaire daily makes you see the world different than your humble beginnings in liberty city.

“I became more organized and finally am able to step away from the daily kitchen operations.

“I learned love without strings.

“Give your best without expectations.

“Nothing is forever.

“I realized a half a million dollar restaurant project was a bad investment.

“I purchased two properties.

“I started a consistent fitness regime.

“Became vegan.

“Obtained a profitable stock portfolio.

“He changed my perspective on work ethic and patience.

“Once my mindset changed the universe gravitated me to people that uplifted me and increased my net worth mentally and financially.

“To 2021 and powerful encounters. 🎉 #alikodangote #atlantarealestate #amp #HappyNewYear”