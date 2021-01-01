By Kazeem Ugbodaga

General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has said that COVID-19 vaccine alone cannot save the world as there is a variant in the making.

In his prophecies for 2021, Adeboye said some of the some of the things that happened in 2020 would spill over into 2021 at the international scene.

He said the world as a whole could only come out of the wounds when they admitted that it is the Most High that rules in the affairs of men not science and that it is God that gives wisdom to the wise.

Adeboye added that the world must know that God could reduce the so called wisdom of man to foolishness.

“The world must know that for every vaccine discovered, there is already a variant in the making. This will continue until the high and mighty admit that safety is of the Lord.

“God says He will begin to deal with nations on individual basis so that in any nation, if God’s people will humble themselves and pray, He will heal their land,” he said.

At the local scene, Adeboye said God “wants us in Nigeria to know that only God can lift a siege. 2 Kings 7:1. The humble who put their trust in God will see the end of the siege. James 4:6

“The erstwhile ignored will become vessels unto honour in God’s hands. 1 Corinthians 1:27. God says there will be sounds from heaven.”

He added that the message for RCCG members would be disclosed to them by their pastors in their various parishes, adding that individual’s survival and restoration would be in their own hands.