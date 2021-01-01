By Kazeem Ugbodaga
Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has said COVID-19 is the devil’s hypocrisy to weaken the strength of the church globally.
Oyedepo, who spoke at the Crossover Service of the church, said there is no online substitute for fellowship.
He said the farther away one is from the fellowship of the saints, the weaker such a person becomes “until you walk away from God and walk down to the devil, to a fellowship of regrets.”
“Some have not recovered from COVID-19. Do you know why? They didn’t go to the Cell Fellowship, they just sat at home, in the name of online and snore and sleep and check their system, “Oh, service has ended!”
“That’s what the devil is after globally, to weaken the strength of the Church under the cover of COVID-19.
It’s the devil’s hypocrisy: this prophet says so.
“Every temperature rise: COVID-19; You sneeze: COVID-19, You cough: COVID-18, You sweat, COVID-21
Psalm 110:2 – the devil is against Zion thriving, for that is the platform for the rise of the end-time army, but he will not succeed.
“When the Church goes against a man, his destiny is finished. When the Church goes against a system, that system will crash,” he said in the sermon captured by Church Gist, a credible Christian Facebook page.
