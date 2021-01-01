President Muhammadu Buhari will make a New Year simulcast to the nation today at 7am.

According to a statement by the presidency, state-owned Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) will broadcast the speech live.

“All television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to join the network services of the two stations.

The President is expected to use the speech to review the pandemic year and make promises about what his government will deliver to give Nigerians hope in the New Year and beyond..

One of those promises he will likely make will be on the security situation.

Although, he is not expected to announce major changes in the security architecture and headship, he will promise to re-organise and re-energise it, in line with his promise on 18 December.

He made the promise in an interview with NTA after the release of the 344 Kankara schoolboys, kidnapped by bandits 11 December.

Buhari said: “I am extremely worried about insecurity and I hope next year will be different.

“Those among the law enforcement agencies that will remain in charge will be extremely busy,” Buhari said.

“We have a lot of work ahead. We have a lot of work to do,” the President noted, adding that he would not say more, so as not to compromise security.

Nigerians have called on Buhari to change the heads of the security agencies and service chiefs.

But so far, he has ignored all the campaign.