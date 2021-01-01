By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Paramount Ruler of Aba, Dr Isaac A. Ikonne, on the auspicious occasion of his 92nd birthday.

The president cherishes the royal father for his commitment to the development of the nation through wise counsels to leaders, and citizens.

Buhari in a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, said the unwavering position of the Paramount Ruler of Aba on issues of national unity, and his steadfastness in always advising that energies should be channelled to building role models and institutions that will be inherited by posterity.

“As Dr Ikonne turns 92, the President believes his knowledge, experience and wisdom will always be relevant in moving the nation forward, especially the sense of neighbourliness, civility and entrepreneurship that he has consistently advocated to promote growth and unity.

President Buhari also rejoiced with family members, friends and associates of the nonagenarian, praying that Almighty God will grant him good health and longer life.