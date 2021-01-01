By Jethro Ibileke

The annual Opobo boat regatta turned tragic on Thursday, as a yet-to-be-identified boy went missing after the boat in which he and about 20 others were performing sank.

The annual event always hold in the Opobo River, Rivers State.

All other performers in the boat were rescued as the boat sank in front of thousands of spectators.

The regatta however continued after the mishap with colourful displays by six groups.

Founded in 1870 by King Jaja, the boat regatta is part of activities usually staged to mark the end-of-year in the community.

This year’s edition also mark its 150th anniversary.