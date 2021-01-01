By Jennifer Okundia

From struggling to pay his one bedroom apartment rent, to becoming a landlord in Lagos, BBNaija’s Neo Akpofure, is ending 2020 on a good note.

The 26-year-old reality star, used to be a ride-hailing app driver before his new found fame. Although he describes himself as fun, tolerant, loving and smart, he won’t hesitate to be Indaboski Bahose when it comes to issues concerning bullying and inequality.

“This year, I was hustling to pay rent for my self-contain apartment. Last day of 2020, I’m moving into my house in Lagos,” he tweeted.

February this year, I was hustling to pay rent for my self-contain apartment. Last day of 2020, I’m moving into my house in LAGOS.

OLUWA ON GUARD 🙏🏽🔑🏡 — Neo Mobor Akpofure🧨💦 (@NeoAkpofure) December 31, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Neo is a native of Delta State, South South, Nigeria.