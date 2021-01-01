By Jennifer Okundia

Reality Television star, fashion entrepreneur and brand influencer Kate Jones, known professionally as “Ka3na,” finally revealed the face of her husband.

Ka3na while in the BBNaija house, disclosed that she was no longer with her hubby, but has now contradicted herself with this post.

The 26-year-old entrepreneur from Rivers, Nigeria, describes herself as a strong woman who wants more from life, with a dream to be famous and own the biggest luxury fashion brand in the world.

In her caption on the photo, she said “Happy Birthday To My Old Wine 🍷

After Several Years You’re Still The Best Man For Me🌹

Birthday X New Year’s Eve Shenanigans

The couple shares a daughter, whose name is Lila.