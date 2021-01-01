By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has said that the Southwest Security Network, popularly called Amotekun would begin operations in the state later in January.

The governor said this on Friday in his new year broadcast.

The governor noted that the security outfit would complement the effort of existing security agencies in the state. He also said the outfit would be headed by by a retired commissioner of police as its commandant.

He said “Our Amotekun Security Network will also take off this month to complement the efforts of other security agencies including the community policing of the Nigeria Police. An experienced and reputable retired Commissioner of Police has been appointed as the Commandant, and the recruitment of personnel is ongoing.”

The governor also addressed other issues concerning the state in his new year address. He announced the commencement of the implementation of Resident Identification Card, stating that it would provide a reliable database of people living in the state.

The governor reassured the people of Ogun State his government remains committed to good governance and productive investments in the critical sector and wished everyone a happy new year.