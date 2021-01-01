By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood stars have contributed to the massive use of Twitter, an American micro-blogging and social media network.

Twitter, which was founded on the 21st of March 2006 in San Francisco, California, U.S, has become a worldwide sensation app for both celebrities and normal folks.

With around 300 million active users, Twitter is somewhat the avenue for promotions, activism and clap backs. Celebrities with large followership base sometimes influence their fans with their daily tweets, likes and comments.

Below are ten Nollywood stars with the highest Twitter followers in 2020

1. Genevieve Nnaji

Ace actress, producer and director, Genevieve tops the list as she ends the year 2020 with 2.7 million followers. The single mother of one joined Twitter in February 2010 and is now a verified user. The 41-year-old won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actor to win the award.

2. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Nollywood sweetheart who joined the social media platform in August 2009, comes second on the list. She has 1.4 million followers. Omotola is an award-winning actress, singer and one of 2013 Time100 Most influential in the world. In 2020, she disclosed that she contracted the novel coronavirus.

2. Tonto Dikeh

On the same level with Omotola, Tonto Charity Dikeh has accrued 1.4 million followers since she joined. The serial philanthropist joined Twitter in January 2010. With over one million followers on Twitter, Tonto is one of the most sought after Nollywood actresses.

4. Funke Akindele-Bello

Award-winning actress, Funke Akindele-Bello is ending the year with 1.3 million followers on Twitter. Recall that she joined Twitter in December 2010, she has amassed over one million followers. The 42-year-old mother of twin boys is married to JJC Skillz. She shot into limelight after starring in the sitcom ”I Need to Know” from 1998 to 2002.

5. Rita Dominic

Although she joined Twitter quite early in May 2009, Rita Dominic comes in fifth on the list. She has gained 1.2 million followers since then. The elegant, soft-spoken 45-year-old who hails from Mbaise, Imo state is a verified user.

6. Kate Henshaw

Ageless Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw comes sixth on the list with 821.8k followers on Twitter. The 49-year-old actress is a fitness enthusiast and makes sure to look elegant for her fans.

7. Mercy Johnson-Okojie

Vibrant actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie who hails from Kogi state comes seventh on the list with 522k followers. Mercy is popular for her roles in traditional Igbo home videos. She is married with four children

8. Yul Edochie

Yul, son of popular ”proverbs” orator, Pete Edochie has over five hundred thousand followers. He has 562k on Twitter. The 38-year-old Nollywood actor once disclosed that he was named after popular Russian actor Yul Brynner.

9. Uti Nwachukwu

The second male on the list is Uti Nwachukwu with 538k followers on Twitter. The 38-year-old shot into limelight after he won Big Brother Africa season 5. Uti began his acting career in 2011 and has so far featured in several movies

10. Ini Edo

Nollywood dark-skinned beauty Ini Edo comes in ninth with 491k followers. In 2014, she was appointed as a United Nations Habitat Youth Envoy by the United Nations.