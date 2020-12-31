By Efunla Ayodele

From January 1, 2021, millions of people will be unable to access WhatsApp on their phones due to a new update from the Facebook-owned messaging app.

Android devices not running at least Android 4.0.3, and any iPhone not running iOS 9 or newer will not be able to support the latest version of the app.

All Apple iPhone 1-4 will be affected because these phones are not capable of updating to iOS 9. Although iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S were all released before iOS 9, but owners can still update to the newer operating system.

Affected Android phones includes the Samsung Galaxy S2, HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr and any Android released before 2010.

A list of phones that will need to update to at least iOS 9 or Android OS 4.0.3 includes Apple iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, Samsung Galaxy S3 and newer, Samsung Galaxy Note, HTC SensationHTC Thunderbolt LG Lucid, Motorola Droid 4, Sony Xperia Pro, and newer.

Whatsapp has over 2 billion users around the world, most of whom will not be affected by this new development. But millions of people will still be forced to buy a new phone.

According to a spokesperson for the company, “This was a tough decision for us to make, but the right one in order to give people better ways to keep in touch with friends, family, and loved ones using WhatsApp,”.

The company will also be updating its Terms of Service next year, users need to agree to new privacy rules in order to keep using the app.